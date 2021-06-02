COGINCHAUG, Conn. — Coginchaug pitcher Kelly Boothroyd threw a five-inning perfect game against Wheeler High during a 12-0 victory in the second round of the Class S state softball tournament Wednesday.
Boothroyd, a senior, faced just 15 batters. She struck out nine.
Boothroyd and her sister, Dana, who are a part of triplets, will play at Simmons University in Boston next season. Dana Boothroyd is the team's catcher.
"They are very solid all-around," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said of the Blue Devils.
The game was scoreless after two innings before Coginchaug scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning and added four more in the fifth to end the game early by the mercy rule.
"We can't let that one inning define our season," Bailey said. "One thing we accomplished this year was learning mental toughness."
No. 20 Wheeler finished the season 8-13. No. 4 Coginchaug (16-2), which lost in the Class S title game in 2019, next plays No. 5 Thomaston in the quarterfinals on Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.