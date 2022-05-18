WOOD RIVER JCT. — Emma Cocab pitched a five-hitter as Chariho High defeated North Kingstown, 7-1, in a Division I softball game Wednesday.
Cocab struck out eight and walked just one.
Chariho scored three runs in the second and three more in the third to take a 6-1 lead.
Chariho did a good job of putting the ball in play against the Skippers, according to coach Elizabeth Caggiano.
Kaitlyn Daniels and Bri DeGiacomo both finished 2 for 3 with an RBI. Maddy Barrette and Tori Barrette also drove in runs, and Erin O'Leary doubled.
North Kingstown dropped to 2-14, 2-14 Division I. Chariho (4-13, 4-12) next plays at Pilgrim on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.