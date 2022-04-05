NORTH STONINGTON — Leah Cleary singled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Wheeler High edged Plainfield, 8-7, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Tuesday.
Cleary (2 for 3) brought home Reese Main with a hit to center field in the extra-inning game.
"Leah has been solid with five RBIs in two games," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "She is a player that plays in the moment."
Wheeler had tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out single by Marissa Perkins that brought home Main.
Keelan Groves drove in two runs, and Addie Stanley and Main contributed two hits each.
Main pitched all eight innings and struck out 12 to earn the win.
Plainfield dropped to 1-1.
Wheeler (1-1) next travels to Ellis Tech on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
