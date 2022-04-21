WOOD RIVER JCT. — Burrillville/North Smithfield scored the first eight runs of the game and beat Chariho High, 14-6, in a Division I softball game on Thursday.
Chariho scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the gap to three runs, 8-5, but Burrillville/North Smithfield responded with four runs in the top of the sixth to take control.
Ava Rao hit a three-run homer over the fence in right-center field for Chariho in the fifth inning. Shea Smith and Emma Kocab each tripled and drove in a run. Erin O'Leary was 3 for 5 with two runs scored.
Burrillville/North Smithfield, which won the Division III title last season, improved to 4-5, 4-5 Division I. Chariho (1-5, 1-5) next hosts Cumberland on Saturday at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
