WOOD RIVER JCT. — Kaitlyn Daniels drove home the winning run in extra innings as Chariho High beat Moses Brown, 3-2, in a Division I softball game on Thursday.
In the bottom of the eighth, Emma Kocab walked and went to third on a Shea Smith double. An infield single by Hannah Smith loaded the bases.
With one out, Daniels delivered a hard ground ball to second base that Moses Brown was able to knock down but couldn't control, allowing Kocab to score the winning run.
Hannah Smith finished 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Ava Rao doubled twice and drove in a run. Shea Smith was 2 for 4 with a double, and Maddy Barrette tripled.
Kocab pitched all eight innings to earn the win. She struck out seven and walked none.
Moses Brown dropped to 4-5-1, 3-4-1 Division II. Chariho (3-9, 3-9) next hosts Bay View on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
