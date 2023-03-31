WOOD RIVER JCT. — East Providence shut out Chariho High, 3-0, in the Division I softball season opener for both teams on Friday.
East Providence scored runs in the second, third and sixth innings. Chariho threatened with runners on first and second with one out in the fourth, but failed to score.
Kaitlyn Daniels, Shea Smith and Tory Barrett each singled for Chariho. Emma Kocab pitched all seven innings striking out six.
Chariho next travels to Smithfield on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(2) comments
Drama team
Heard about all the drama with this team. What a bunch of petty girls.
