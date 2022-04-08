WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High had just one hit and lost to Pilgrim, 10-0, Friday in a Division I softball game that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Pilgrim pitcher Alyssa Tomey struck out 12 and the one hit — Emma Kocab's fourth-inning single — prevented her from a perfect outing.
Chariho (0-3, 0-3 Division I) next plays at South Kingstown on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
