COVENTRY — Chariho High was held to two hits and lost to Coventry, 14-0, in a Division I softball game Monday.
The game was stopped after 4½ innings due to the mercy rule.
The Oakers (15-2, 12-2 Division I) scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the game away.
"Coventry came out swinging and hit anything we threw at them," Chariho coach Elizabeth Caggiano said. "And their pitchers were hitting their spots, and anything we hit, their defense stepped up and made plays behind their pitchers."
Chariho (3-13, 3-12) next hosts North Kingstown on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
