SMITHFIELD — Ava Rao hit her sixth home run of the season, but Chariho High lost to Smithfield, 13-2, in a Division I softball game Wednesday.
Rao has seven hits this season and six of them are home runs. Her drive against Smithfield sailed over the center-field fence in the fourth inning.
Kaitlyn Daniels drove in Chariho's other run. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Smithfield (4-6, 4-6 Division I) led 11-1 after three innings. Chariho (2-7, 2-7) next plays at East Providence on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
