WESTERLY — In softball, players have a responsibility to remind each other what is happening in the game. And they are duty-bound to motivate each other.
If there is a runner on first with one out, it’s "infield go one, outfield go two.” Translation: If you are playing in the infield and the ball comes to you, throw to first base, if you are in the outfield, throw to second base.
Players have been talking to each other this way since their youngest days. It becomes
routine.
But when Westerly High third baseman Miranda Careirro does it, it’s hardly routine. Carreiro draws out certain syllables when she delivers those messages and it often emanates from her nose.
It's a cross-section of the stereotypical accents from Staten Island, South Boston and Cranston. It has an underlying tone of bravado mixed with defiant confidence. It rises above everyone else at Cimalore Field.
If you’ve never heard it, you've missed out. It’s too late, as the team’s season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
"She does it with a flair and a certain intensity," longtime coach Chris Luppe said. "I don't know how to describe it. I love it. She has an air of confidence when she does it. It attracts attention and keeps people in the game."
Carreiro, who hit .393 with a team-high 22 RBIs and was a second-team All-Division selection last season, said she doesn't pay particular attention to how she communicates.
"I know I am definitely loud on the field," Carreiro said. "It's just something I've always done. I just try to emphasize where we are going. I try to say it with confidence. My travel coaches have always told me I was a leader on the field."
Teammate Adrienne Bowen, a fellow senior, said the team recognizes Carreiro's special delivery.
"We are certainly aware of it," said Bowen, a honorable mention All-Division selection at first base last season. "Everyone on the team is inspired by the leadership that she gives. It's amazing to have someone like that on the team. She gives us a boost."
Westerly lost a number of seniors from last year's team, including All-State shortstop Alex Mitchell.
"We lost four very good players, huge contributors," Luppe said. "But you lose people every year. I liked what we had coming back and I liked some of the kids coming up. I think we could have been pretty good by the end of the year."
Senior Emma Stahl, who hit .282 last season, junior Elena Murdock, who hit. .380 and would have likely been the pitcher, and sophomore Hannah Nicholson, who hit .412, were also returning.
Both seniors said it was upsetting to learn their season had been canceled.
"Let's be honest, I cried. It was devastating. And we were supposed to go to Tennessee for spring training. We were going to Dollywood and we were going to play two or three games a day against teams from other states," Carreiro said. "Softball has always taken the stress away from my life. I have learned to be confident and not be afraid to speak up. I was always a shy kid, but softball made me grow out of it."
Bowen said it has been a difficult time for all seniors.
"After going to school for 12 years and playing softball for 13 and just wanting to have that final game and walk across the stage at graduation, it's really hard to cope with," Bowen said. "And it's been hard to cope with day-to-day changes. It's hard to find a way to cope. I think our teachers and coach Luppe are doing a great job for us."
Carreiro said she misses Sunday trips to Pawcatuck to visit her grandmother, and she even misses a good Luppe rant. Bowen misses the time before practice when the team would gather, Dunkin' Donuts drinks in hand, and listen to music.
She misses the opportunity to be a senior leader on the team.
Carreiro is heading to Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, N.H., where she plans to earn a doctorate in physical therapy. Bowen will major in nursing at the University of Rhode Island and is planning on graduate school in Hawaii.
"My heart aches for these kids. You look forward to your senior year your whole career," Luppe said. "They work super hard and they love the sport. You always want closure in everything and that is being taken away from them. It stinks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.