WESTERLY — Ava D'Ortona drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Westerly High went on to edge Narragansett, 3-2, in a Division II softball game Monday at Cimalore Field.
Narragansett (7-6, 7-6 Division II) led 2-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth. Emma Caracciolo opened the inning with a home run to left field to tie the game.
Elena Fusaro was hit by a pitch and later advanced to second. A bunt single by Dina Arnold (3 for 3) moved her to third base. D'Ortona then singled through the right side to score Fusaro with the winning run. D'Ortona finished with two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Sophia Valentini allowed one earned run. She struck out seven and walked one.
Westerly (12-4, 11-2) next travels to Mt. Hope (14-1, 13-0) on Tuesday. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
