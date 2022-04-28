BARRINGTON — Emma Caracciolo homered and doubled as Westerly High defeated Barrington, 11-1, in a Division II softball game on Thursday.
Caracciolo's homer was a solo shot to left field in Westerly's four-run fourth inning. Caracciolo finished 2 for 3. Kaylee Lamb (2 for 3) drove in a pair with a single in the the first inning.
The game end after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Alex Stoehr also doubled for the Bulldogs.
Sophia Valentini allowed just one hit, a single in the third inning. She struck out six and the lone Barrington run was unearned.
Barrington is 3-5, 3-5 Division II. Westerly (6-2, 6-2) next plays a nonleague game at Division I Cranston West on Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
