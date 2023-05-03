WARWICK — Emma Caracciolo doubled and drove in three runs as Westerly High beat Toll Gate, 6-1, in a Division II softball game on Wednesday.
Westerly scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-0 lead. Kaylee Lamb contributed a triple for the Bulldogs.
Sophia Valentini, who also drove in a run, pitched a five-hitter and struck out five. The run she allowed was unearned.
— Keith Kimberlin
