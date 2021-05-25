WATERFORD — Pitcher Maddie Burrows limited Stonington High to three hits, and Waterford eliminated the Bears from the ECC South Division softball tournament with an 8-0 win Tuesday.
Burrows struck out nine for the Lancers (18-1).
No. 5 Stonington had handed top-seeded Waterford its first loss of the season on May 20. Burrows did not pitch the first inning of that game, when the Bears scored six of their eight runs.
Waterford was ranked second in the GameTimeCt state poll then, but dropped to No. 5 after the Stonington loss.
Phoebe Werling, Maggie Constantine and Carly Constantine had the three Stonington hits on Tuesday.
Stonington (9-9) next plays in the Class M state tournament, likely at Wolcott, on Tuesday. Pairings will be released on Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
