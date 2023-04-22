WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Cami Brown homered and drove in two runs as Stonington High defeated Windham, 15-1, in an ECC Division III softball game on Saturday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Winning pitcher Lindsey Houle pitched a two-hitter striking out nine. She walked just one batter and the run she allowed was unearned.
Bri Plew was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Madi Allard and Kelsea Anderson contributed two hits each.
Windham is 4-4, 0-1 Division III. Stonington (7-3, 3-0) next travels to Griswold on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
