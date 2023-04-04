UNCASVILLE — Cami Brown double three times and drove in five runs, and Stonington High outlasted St. Bernard, 17-12, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Tuesday.
Brown finished 4 for 4. Kelsea Anderson was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Gracelyn Smith (3 for 4, double), Bri Plew (3 for 4) and Ari Scavello (2 for 4) each drove in a pair of runs.
Madi Allard finished 4 for 6 with two doubles. Stonington led 11-2 after two innings.
Lindsey Houle struck out two to earn the win.
St. Bernard dropped to 0-2. Stonington (2-0) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
