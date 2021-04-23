NORTH STONINGTON — Sophomore Makayla Delzer cleared the bases with a double in the third inning as the Wheeler High softball team defeated St. Bernard, 17-1, in an ECC North Division game Thursday.
Wheeler scored nine runs in the inning and the game was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
Delzer finished with four RBIs. Her double went to the left-center-field gap. The Lions had 15 hits for the game.
"We are just putting the ball in play and trying to make the other team make plays," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "It was a nice bounce-back game after Griswold. It was March weather today. It was pretty windy."
Wheeler was coming off a 14-0 loss to Griswold on Tuesday when it was on the wrong end of a perfect game by the Wolverines' Kaelin Waldrin.
Molly Butremovic (3 for 3), Reese Main, Emma Cottingham (2 for 3) and Keelan Groves drove in two runs each for Wheeler. Maddie Perkins and Addie Hauptmann each finished with two hits and an RBI.
Hauptmann pitched all five innings striking out six to earn the win.
St. Bernard dropped to 0-2, 0-2 North Division. Wheeler (3-1, 3-1) next hosts Killingly in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
