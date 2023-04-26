NORTH STONINGTON — St. Bernard scored 13 runs in the fourth inning and beat Wheeler High, 18-3, in an ECC Division IV softball game on Wednesday.
Wheeler's Makayla Delzer finished 2 for 3 and Chloe Sanders doubled and drove in a run.
St. Bernard improved to 6-3, 3-1 ECC Division IV. Wheeler (4-5, 2-2) next hosts Windham on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
