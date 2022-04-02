LEBANON, Conn. — Lyman Memorial scored 13 runs in the second inning and beat Wheeler High, 25-16, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Saturday.
Wheeler's Addie Hauptmann finished 3 for 3 with a pair of triples. Maddie Perkins was 4 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Leah Cleary was 3 for 6 with three RBIs. Emma Cottingham and Addie Stanley each drove in two runs.
It was the first game of the season for both teams. Wheeler next hosts Plainfield on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
