GRISWOLD — Stonington High broke open a close game with seven runs in the fourth inning to beat Griswold, 12-3, in an ECC Division III softball game on Wednesday.
The game was tied, 3-3, before the Stonington outburst.
Ari Scavello finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Melanie Verbridge was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Madi Allard finished 2 for 4. Cami Brown, Bri Plew and Kelsea Anderson each drove in a run.
Lindsey Houle pitched all seven innings allowing just one earned run with a pair of strikeouts.
Stonington is 8-3, 4-0 ECC Division III. The Bears have defeated all of the other teams in their league. Griswold is now 4-6, 1-2.
Stonington next hosts Waterford on Friday at 5 p.m. in its annual Play for the Cure game.
— Keith Kimberlin
