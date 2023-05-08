NORTH STONINGTON — Abby Butremovic drove in four runs and Wheeler High scored 16 times in the first inning to beat Tourtellotte, 25-13, in an ECC Division IV softball game on Monday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Butremovic doubled and scored three times. Addie Stanley and Isabella Deledda finished with two hits and three RBIs each.
Victoria Kleeman doubled twice and drove in two runs. Leah Cleary and Val Barajas finished with two hits and an RBI each. Keelan Groves drove in two runs.
Tourtellotte is now 2-12, 1-4 Division IV. Wheeler (7-5, 3-2) next travels to Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Lions are at Griswold on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
