COLCHESTER — Stonington High junior Cayla Beverly pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the Bears beat Bacon Academy, 17-0, in an ECC South Division game Wednesday.
Beverly walked four and struck out four in her first career no-hitter.
"She had a variety of pitches and she mixed them up well," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "She had the walks early in the game and kind of settled in."
Stonington catcher Maddie Stepski ended the game by picking a runner off first base.
Maggie Constantine finished 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs. She had a bases-clearing single in the fifth.
Tori LoPresto went 3 for 5 with two double and four RBIs. Elaina Previty and Phoebe Werling finished with two hits and two RBIs each. Werling also scored four times.
Payton Lowe, Carli LoPresto and Maddie Mendez contributed two hits each.
Bacon Academy dropped to 3-5, 3-5 ECC South. Stonington (1-1, 1-1) next hosts Montville in a doubleheader on Saturday at noon.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.