EAST LYME — Pitcher Cayla Beverly shut out East Lyme on three hits as Stonington High topped the Vikings, 2-0, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Friday.
Beverly struck out six and walked just one.
"That was one of the best performances in her four years," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "She kept them off balance and they are very good hitters. I'm proud and happy for her. She works so hard.
"And we played solid defense. All three of our outfielders tracked down balls."
Houle also pointed to a play by Cami Brown at shortstop after an error on a play at third base.
"She was able to track down the ball and throw to Bri Plew at second base for the out," Houle said.
East Lyme dropped to 8-7, but has played a strong schedule with two losses each against Waterford (13-3) and Guilford (13-2).
Brown (2 for 4) led off the game with a triple and scored on a groundout by Maddie Mendez.
In the third inning, Maddie Stepski (2 for 3, two doubles) doubled to send Mendez to third. She scored on a passed ball. Madi Allard finished 2 for 3.
Stonington (11-3) has won eight straight and hosts Lyman Memorial on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
