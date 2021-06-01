WATERBURY, Conn. — Marissa Bergel's two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning lifted Wheeler High to a 9-7 win over Holy Cross on Tuesday in the first round of the Class S softball tournament.
No. 20 Wheeler trailed 7-4 before scoring five runs in the seventh to take a 9-7 lead.
Addie Hauptmann (3 for 5) opened the inning with a double. Emma Cottingham followed with a bunt and ended up at third after an errant throw with Hauptmann scoring.
Keelan Groves walked and stole second. Molly Butremovic then doubled to bring home Cottingham and Groves to tie the game.
Reese Main walked and a Maddie Perkins single loaded the bases. But after a strikeout and a fielder's choice, the game was still tied.
Bergel followed with her big hit. Holy Cross, the No. 13 seed, put one runner on in the seventh, but did not score.
"We knew we had a chance. They are very similar to us — young," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "We really work hard on not hanging our heads and we didn't do that. I could sense in the top of the seventh that we still had positive vibes.
"What won us the game is that it's 80% mental and 20% physical. They really became true players of the game today."
Hauptmann finished 3 for 5, including a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the fifth that gave the Lions a lift, Bailey said.
Bergel, Butremovic and Maddie Perkins finished with two hits each.
Main struck out two and walked just two to earn the win.
Holy Cross dropped to 11-8. Wheeler (8-12) next travels to Coginchaug on Wednesday for a second-round game at 4 p.m. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils had a bye in the first round.
— Keith Kimberlin
