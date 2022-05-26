GRISWOLD — Cayla Beverly's maturation as the pitcher for the Stonington High softball team reached a milestone moment in the ECC Division II title game.
The senior pitched a four-hitter, struck out 10 and rescued the Bears in a couple of tense moments as top-seeded Stonington turned back Saint Bernard, 2-0, on Thursday for its first ECC championship.
Beverly's performance earned her the most valuable player award.
Beverly has been a pitcher for the Bears since her freshman season, sometimes sharing the duty with others.
"I think there are very few freshmen that are ready for this and I definitely was not," Beverly said. "I think I have just grown up through varsity, and I think the seniors did help me a lot, just to have them play behind me. I've been playing with them since I was eight."
Beverly has also learned some things along the way.
"I think the biggest think I've learned is to tune out everything else," Beverly said. "I come into the dugout and people are like, 'Did you hear the coach yelling at you?' And I'm like, 'Nope.' I have no idea what they are saying. Just tuning everyone out helps me the most."
No. 2 St. Bernard (13-7) threatened in the first inning, putting runners on second and third with two outs after a single and a walk.
But Stonington third baseman Kelsea Anderson snared a hard line drive for the final out of the inning that snow-coned in her glove and saved a run.
Stonington scored an unearned run in the first when Cami Brown led off with a walk and later scored on an errant throw. The Bears had the bases loaded with no outs, but failed to score after three infield popups.
The Saints threatened in the second inning with runners at second and third with one out. Beverly struck out a batter and right fielder Madi Allard made a fine running catch near the foul line on a windy day to save two runs.
St. Bernard's Aubree Nygard (2 for 3) doubled with one out in the third. Beverly struck out the next batter and caught a high popup between the pitching circle and home plate — a tricky play due to the wind — to end the inning.
"I think she settled down after the second. I thought you could see the difference," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "They put runners on and she got them out. I'm proud of her. She is unassuming to other teams. She's smart. When she needs a strikeout, she gets it. When she can trust the defense, she gets them to ground out and pop up."
Stonington (17-4) added an insurance run in the fourth. Allard hit a one-out single to right-center field and later stole second. She came home on a two-out, line-drive single by Brown to center to make it 2-0.
"She was throwing us off," Brown said of Saints pitcher Kaitlyn Scribner. "Coach told us to be patient and stay back. I kind of took what she gave us in practice and applied it in the game to drive in a run."
St. Bernard catcher Maddie Scribner ended the inning with a diving grab of a flare into foul territory near the Stonington dugout.
Stonington had beaten St. Bernard 17-0 on April 21. But Scribner used a lot of offspeed pitches to limit Stonington to just three hits this time around. The Bears were out of sorts on a lot of at-bats.
St. Bernard threatened once more in the sixth, putting runners on first and second with one out. But Beverly struck out the next two batters to end the final Saints threat.
Beverly has 167 strikeouts in 137 innings with an ERA of 3.01 this season. She has pitched every inning for the Bears.
"It has been an unexpectedly fantastic year," Houle said. "I'm proud of the seniors. They've done so much. This is the first [ECC title] in program history. I mean they gutted this one out."
Stonington will next play Class M state tournament. Pairings will be released on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.