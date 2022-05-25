GRISWOLD — Carli LoPresto hit a three-run home run and Stonington High downed Montville, 15-4, on Wednesday to advance to the title game of the ECC Division II softball tournament.
Stonington (16-4) takes on St. Bernard in the final Thursday at Griswold at 2 p.m.
LoPresto's homer came in an eight-run fifth inning, after which the Bears were up 15-0. She finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
Madi Allard tripled, doubled twice and drove in three runs. Maddie Mendez doubled and had two RBIs.
Hannah Nulick added two RBIs. Cami Brown was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Lola Worsdale finished 2 for 4.
Winning pitcher Cayla Beverly struck out six and walked four. Montville dropped to 7-14.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.