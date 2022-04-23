WOOD RIVER JCT. — Maddy Barrette drove home two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Chariho High past Cumberland, 3-1, in a Division I softball game on Saturday.
Barrette's single brought home Hannah Smith from third base and Kaitlyn Daniels from second. Smith and Daniels had singled earlier in the inning.
Emma Kocab pitched six scoreless inning after giving up a run in the first inning. She allowed three hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter.
"She gave up a home run in the first inning, but after that she pitched exceptionally well," Chariho coach Elizabeth Caggiano said.
Shea Smith drove in Kocab with Chariho's other run in the third inning.
Cumberland dropped to 1-6, 1-6 Division I. Chariho (2-5, 2-5) next hosts Scituate on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
