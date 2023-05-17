WEST WARWICK — Lyla Auth doubled home the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning as Westerly High downed West Warwick, 4-3, in a Division II softball game on Wednesday.
With one out, Westerly's Dina Arnold was hit by a pitch. She went to second on a wild pitch and came home on Auth's double to right center field.
West Warwick (9-5, 8-4 Division II) threatened in the bottom of the seventh as the first two batters singled. Westerly's Sophia Valentini then struck out a batter.
Westerly's Ella Keegan fielded a grounder and stepped on third base for the second out. The game ended with a groundout to shortstop Alex Stoehr.
Valentini pitched all seven innings striking out seven to earn the win. Only one of the three runs she allowed was earned.
Emma Caracciolo finished 2 for 4. Lilly Vetelino and Keegan, who doubled, drove in a run each.
Westerly (10-7, 10-4) has won seven straight Division II games. Westerly next hosts Chariho in a nonleague game on Sunday at Cimalore Field at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
