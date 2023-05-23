WESTERLY — Dina Arnold homered and drove in three runs as Westerly High beat Middletown, 12-0, in a Division II softball game on Tuesday.
Arnold's homer sailed over the fence at Cimalore Field. The game ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Emma Caracciolo was 2 for 2 with three RBIs as the Bulldogs scored all 12 of their runs in the first two innings.
Tori Gabrielle finished 2 for 2 and Alex Stoehr doubled and drove in a run. Lilly Vetelino contributed two RBIs.
Sophia Valentini and Lyla Auth combined for a one-hitter. Valentini pitched the first two innings striking out four. Auth pitched the final three innings and struck out seven.
Middletown is 1-13, 1-13 Division II.
Westerly (11-8, 11-4) next hosts Cranston West on Thursday in a nonleague game at 7 p.m. to close the regular season. Westerly has won eight straight league games.
— Keith Kimberlin
