STONINGTON — Kelsea Anderson and Maddie Stepski drove in six runs apiece as Stonington High beat Plainfield, 14-4, in an ECC Division III softball game on Wednesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Anderson hit a grand slam in the second inning. She also tripled on her way to a 3-for-4 afternoon.
Stepski hit a two-run homer in the second, her 11th of the season, and also doubled. She finished 4 for 5. Stepski has three homers and 12 RBIs in her last two games.
Carli LoPresto was 3 for 4 with a double. Cami Brown, Bri Plew and Madi Allard added two RBIs each.
Winning pitcher Cayla Beverly struck out four.
Plainfield is 5-8, 0-4 Division II. Stonington (10-3, 6-0) next plays at East Lyme on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
