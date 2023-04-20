PLAINFIELD — Kelsea Anderson homered and drove in two runs as Stonington High defeated Plainfield, 14-10, in an ECC Division III softball game on Thursday.
Melanie Verbridge was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Madi Allard doubled twice and finished 3 for 5. Sophia Dutra tripled, doubled and scored twice. Winning pitcher Lindsey Houle finished with five strikeouts.
Stonington (5-3, 2-0 Division III) scored seven runs in the fourth inning.
Plainfield is now 4-4, 0-1. Stonington next hosts Windham on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.