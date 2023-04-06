STONINGTON — Kelsea Anderson doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs as Stonington High beat Lyman Memorial, 10-3, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Thursday.
Anderson finished 3 for 4. Ari Scavello and Sophia Dutra both finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Cami Brown was 2 for 4 with a double.
"The bottom of the order came up clutch starting with Kelsea," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said.
Lindsey Houle scattered six hits to earn the win.
Lyman dropped to 1-1. Stonington (3-0) next travels to NFA on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
