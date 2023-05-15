OLD SAYBROOOK — Madi Allard and Maggie Thomas drove in three runs each as Stonington High defeated Old Saybrook, 26-6, in a nonleague softball game on Monday.
Stonington led 13-2 after two innings and the game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Cami Brown tripled and finished 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Gracelyn Smith (2 for 3) doubled twice and drove in a run. Janiya Aleman also doubled.
Lindsey Houle allowed just two earned runs to earn the win.
Stonington (12-5) next hosts Griswold on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
