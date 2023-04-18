STONINGTON — Madi Allard doubled twice, tripled and drove in five runs as Stonington High shut out Montville, 12-0, in an ECC Division II softball game on Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Allard finished 3 for 4 and scored twice. Melanie Verbridge was 3 for 3, while Ari Scavello and Sophia Dutra were each 2 for 3. Dutra also drove in two runs.
Gracelyn Smith finished 2 for 2 with an RBI. Kelsea Anderson doubled and drove in two runs.
Lindsey Houle allowed just four hits and struck out a pair to earn the win.
Montville is 0-7, 0-1 Division III. Stonington (4-3, 1-0) next travels to Plainfield on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
