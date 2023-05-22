STONINGTON — Madi Allard drove in four runs as Stonington High closed the regular season with a 24-2 nonleague softball win against Old Saybrook on Monday.
Allard finished 4 for 5 and also doubled. Bri Plew was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, a double and a triple. Kelsea Anderson tripled and drove in three runs.
The game ended in the top of the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Gracelyn Smith finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Melanie Verbridge contributed two RBIs.
Lindsey Houle allowed just two hits to earn the win.
Stonington (15-5) will next play in the ECC Tournament on Wednesday at Griswold at 1:30 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
