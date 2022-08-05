STONINGTON — Stonington softball coach Ann-Marie Houle wasn't sure how good her team would be entering the 2022 season after compiling a .500 record the year before.
Houle knew she had a talented group of seniors returning and a more forgiving schedule awaiting in ECC Division III, but there were a number of new starters blending in with veteran talent.
Stonington would end up making history in 2022.
The Bears went 18-5 and won the program's first ECC tournament championship (Division II). They claimed a regular-season ECC Division III title along the way and produced record-setting offensive numbers.
"I didn't know what to expect," Houle said. "As it turned out, we had an unexpected great season. Yes, we dropped down from Division II to III, but we did well against all ECC competition, beating higher-division teams such as East Lyme and Fitch. This was one of my favorite seasons in my 18 years as coach."
Senior catcher Maddie Stepski put together one of the best sets of statistics in school history during a Class M All-State campaign. The Division I-bound college recruit (Stony Brook) batted .725 (58 for 80) and drove in 55 runs, both school records. She hit 10 doubles, 13 home runs and had 123 total bases. Only Abby Flakus had more single-season total bases (133) when she hit 20 homers in 2017.
"Maddie had inhuman numbers," Houle said. "She was consistent with her beautiful swing. She never chased pitches. Best of all, she was humble and the epitome of a teammate. She got more excited about other players' success than hers."
Stepski led a quartet of Bears seniors on the ECC Divisiion III first team. Joining her were pitcher Cayla Beverly, shortstop Carli LoPresto and outfielder Maddie Mendez.
Stonington averaged 10 runs per game — more than enough for Beverly, who logged every inning in the circle for the Bears and struck out 182 in 148 innings. Beverly improved throughout the season, firing shutouts against East Lyme, Wheeler, St. Bernard in the ECC final and Weaver in the state tournament. The victory over St. Bernard was her best effort of the year — she scattered four hits, walked two and struck out 10.
"Cayla could reach back for a strikeout when she needed it," Houle said. "She also could pitch to contact and rely on our defense. She was reliable and a workhorse for us."
LoPresto anchored Stonington's infield defense at shortstop. At the plate, she provided protection for Stepski, batting after her in the lineup, and consistently delivered big hits. She hit .432 (35 for 81) and was second on the team with 25 RBIs.
"Halfway through the year when the word got out about Maddie's huge season, teams started to pitch carefully to her," Houle said. "Carli was a dangerous threat behind her and kept rallies alive."
If LoPresto solidified Stonington's infield defense, Mendez was a standout in center field. She also batted .377 and scored 31 runs.
"When Cayla did get hit, it was reassuring to have Maddie patrolling center field and covering a lot of ground," Houle said.
Sophomore Cami Brown arguably produced an ECC first-team season, batting .474 (36 for 76) and scoring 38 runs. She was an ECC honorable mention pick.
Sophomore Bri Plew was named to the ECC sportsmanship team, and junior Kelsea Anderson, a key offensive contributor with a .395 batting average, was the ECC scholar athlete.
