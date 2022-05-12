PAWTUCKET — St. Raphael scored eight runs in the fourth inning to break open a close game and beat Chariho, 14-4, in a Division I softball game Thursday afternoon.
Chariho's Kaitlyn Daniels (2 for 3, three RBIs) doubled home two runs in the top of the third to tie the game, 3-3. But the Saints responded with the big inning and eventually prevailed in six innings due to the mercy rule.
Ava Rao was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Chargers, and Shea Smith also doubled.
St. Raphael is 8-4, 8-4 Division I. Chariho (3-11, 3-11) next travels to Westerly for a nonleague game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.