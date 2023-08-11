WEST WARWICK — The Rhody 16U Wave Runners, Westerly’s travel softball team, wrapped up their season with a championship last Sunday at the West Warwick Summer Slam at Riverpoint Park.
The Wave Runners won the tournament title with a 11-1 mercy-rule victory over the Venom from Blackstone Valley.
Addison Poole led off with a single, stole second, took third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tori Gabriele giving the Wave Runners a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
The Venom tied things up in the second on a walk and two errors before the Wave Runners erupted in the fourth inning - putting up a crooked number with 10 runs on 10 hits.
Gabriele had two hits in the uprising - a triple and two-run home run over the centerfield fence.
Joining Gabriele with multiple hits included, Poole (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Abi Emery (2 hits, run), Dacia Gingerella (2 hits, 2 runs), Isabella Austin (2 hits, RBI) and Brooke Power (3 hits, 2 RBI).
Avery Gingerella allowed two hits and an unearned run in the circle to pick up the win over the Venom.
The Wave Runners won all three of their games in pool play Saturday over the Central Mass Thunder (4-3), the Venom (8-0) and the Legends from Peabody, Mass. (15-2), to earn the top seed in the eliminationround.
And in the semifinals, the Wave Runners won in dramatic fashion - scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning - for a 7-6 victory over the tournament host Warriors.
Trailing 6-5 heading into the eighth, Ava D’Ortona delivered a walk-off double that scored Abi Emery and Bella Austin. D’Ortona - who had two walk-off doubles this spring as a sophomore at Westerly High - finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Gabriele struck out three to pick up the win.
Over the five games in the tournament, Gabriele led the Wave Runners with nine hits and a .692 batting average. Ella Keegan (.500) and Poole (.438) were top offensive standouts while Gingerella (1.00 ERA) and Gabriele each threw 14 innings over the weekend.
Coached by Josh Arnold, the Wave Runners finished the season 16-3 with two wins in four tournaments entered this summer.
Rich Zalusky
Log In
