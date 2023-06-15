EAST LYME — Ainslie Zagol hit a pair of home runs as the Stonington 10-12 softball All-Stars opened the District 10 tournament Tuesday with a 21-0 win against Groton/Mystic.
Zagol did not allow a hit or run in the three innings she pitched.
Reagan West also contributed a three-run homer. Stonington catcher Sloane Deary threw out a runner trying to steal third.
— Keith Kimberlin
