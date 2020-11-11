UNCASVILLE — St. Bernard scored the game's only goal and defeated Wheeler High, 1-0, in the Region II girls soccer tournament on Wednesday.
St. Bernard's Emily Hernandez scored the goal with 5:15 left in the first half.
Wheeler missed a penalty kick in the second half that would have tied the game.
"It was a hard battle and both teams played hard," Wheeler coach Kellie Palmer said in an email. "We really showed our worth in this league today and I could not be more proud of my team."
St. Bernard (3-1-1) finished with 16 shots and Wheeler goalie Addie Hauptmann made 14 saves. Wheeler had five shots.
St. Bernard will host Norwich Tech/Holy Family in the finals on Saturday at a time to be determined.
Wheeler (1-6-1) next hosts Norwich Tech/Holy Family on Thursday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
