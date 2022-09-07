STONINGTON — Stonington High will host the first round of the annual Josh Piver Cup soccer tournament on Saturday.
Boys and girls teams from Stonington, Fitch, Westerly and Chariho will participate.
The boys teams from Fitch and Westerly will meet at 12:30 p.m., followed by Stonington and Chariho at 3 p.m.
The Westerly and Fitch girls will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by Stonington and Chariho at 8 p.m.
The consolation and championship games will be played on Sept. 17 at Stonington.
The tournament started in 2017 and has been played annually except in 2020, when it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament honors 1996 Stonington High graduate Josh Piver.
Piver, who played goalie for the Bears, was among those killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.
— Keith Kimberlin
