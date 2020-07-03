STONINGTON — Grace Ferrara didn't hesitate when asked what she had learned during her four years as a student-athlete at the Pomfret School.
"I was actually talking about this with my sister recently. I think the biggest thing we got out of Pomfret was expressing gratitude," said Ferrara, who lives in Stonington. "I know it sounds cheesy. But it's just so important to express gratitude.
"My soccer coaches ingrained that message in our minds. We experienced a lot of things and participated in a lot of activities off the field to reinforce that."
What does Ferrara have to be grateful for?
"I am grateful for my family and how supportive they have been. And I am grateful that I get to play a sport that brings me joy every day," she said.
Ferrara has been a top-notch soccer player during her time at Pomfret. The center midfielder has been All-England, All-State and All-Conference twice. And she received the Pomfret Deeded Soccer Award — the top award given at the school.
Ferrara has also excelled for her club team. She was a captain for the Farmington Sports Arena Football Club and was on its 2018 U17 national championship team. She was a three-time Elite Clubs National League All-Star.
"I feel like I am a very physical player. I can use my body to move people off the ball," said the 5-foot-7 Ferrara. "I'm pretty good in the air. I definitely see the field, and I think my vision of the field comes to play in the midfield."
Ferrara will continue her career in the fall on an athletic scholarship at Boston University.
"I hope to get some playing time," she said. "I've been working out a lot this summer. I just want to go in ready and be as prepared as I can be. I want to make a difference in the game and be successful on the field. I also want to make great friends off the field."
Ferrara also played squash at Pomfret, a boarding school located in Pomfret, Conn. She placed third in the New Englands her senior year. She also holds school track and field records in the 400, long jump and high jump.
In the classroom, she received straight A's all four years and earned the Head of School Scholar Award and the Cowperthwait Award, which recognizes leadership.
What advice would she give to a freshman entering high school?
"I would say be prepared to change a lot and be open to meeting new people," Ferrara said. "Don't have tunnel vision. Be open to change and new relationships. I feel like I've changed the most during my time in high school. I extended my friend group and extended who I was."
Ferrara plans to eventually enter the school of business at BU. She wants to own a business one day. Her father, Mark, who played football and graduated from BU, owns Anthem Sports, an online sporting goods and team sports equipment business.
Ferrara said it was difficult when the school closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I went from living with these people every day to not seeing them at all and not being anywhere near them," she said. "It was hard missing out on senior traditions. But once we had the virtual graduation, I felt like it was lifted off my shoulders. I felt more complete and grateful it happened and not upset about what I missed out on."
The year has been a challenging one for the country with the pandemic and the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
What would Ferrara tell our political leaders if she could?
"I would like to say if we are going to make any improvement in our country we have to come together and make compromises," she said. "We have to bring people up instead of separating and bringing people down. The only way we can get out of these crazy times is to work together."
