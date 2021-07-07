GROTON — James Main pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings to help the Pawcatuck/North Stonington Senior League All-Stars defeat Groton, 10-0, in their first game of pool play in the District 10 baseball tournament.
The contest started Tuesday at the Pawcatuck Little League complex, was suspended in the bottom of the third inning and completed Wednesday in Groton.
Main allowed one hit and two walks while striking out 11. Before the suspension of play, he drove in two runs in the top of the third. Lightning ended play with PLL/NSLL leading 2-0.
Wednesday, PLL/NSLL made it 7-0 in the fourth, scoring five runs on hits by Main, Wyatt Elliott and Sean Bergel. Main and Bergel finished with three hits each.
Will McCann closed the game, pitching the final 1⅔ innings and preserving the shutout.
PLL/NSLL next plays Thursday against Ledyard at 5:30 p.m. at the PLL complex.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.