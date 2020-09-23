STONINGTON — Paul Krikorian shot an 80 that was good for first low gross in Flight A of a South Eastern New England Senior Golf Association tournament Monday at Pequot Golf Club.
Harold Panciera's 82* was second low gross. First high points was Ray Barry with five, and second was Ronald Hantman with one*.
The results in other flights were as follows (only one $5 certificate was awarded per player, so points winners in each flight may actually be in third or fourth place):
Flight B: first low gross, Vincent Bartucca, 80; second, Russ Berube, 82*; first high points, Don Cimini, four*, second, Mike Cady, four*.
Flight C: first low gross, David Izzo, 87; second, Bill Johnson, 88*; first high points, Paul Nunes, four; second, Ray Sheehan, three.
Flight D: first low gross, Duke Formica, 88*; second, Armand Calouro, 88*; first high points, Carmine DiRoma, six; second, Richard Finelli, two.
Flight E: first low gross, Donald Krikorian, 85; second, William Smyth, 89; first high points, John Garvey, six*; second, Elton Ricker, six.
Flight F: first low gross, Bill Welsh, 89*; second, David Calabrese, 89; first high points, Ed Stratton, 14; second, Nick Capobianco, nine.
* Ties broken by a match of cards.
