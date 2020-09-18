HOPE VALLEY — Rob Charette took first low-gross honors in Flight A by shooting a 76 in a South Eastern New England Senior Golf Association tournament Monday at Richmond Country Club.
Scott Beattie was second low gross with a 77. James King was first high points with seven, and Ed Cekala was second with four*.
There were 111 participants in the event. Only one $5 certificate was awarded per player, so points winners in each flight may actually be in third for fourth place.
Results in other flights were as follows:
Flight B: First low gross, Mike Cady, 82; second, Ed Bruno, 84*; first high points, Tony Mattero, seven; second, Vin Bartucca, seven*.
Flight C: First low gross, Graham Jeffrey, 83; second, Dave Champagne, 85*; first high points, Paul Nunez, seven; second, David Izzo, seven*.
Flight D: First low gross, Tom Altieri, 85*; second, John Garvey, 85; first high points, Donald Krikorian, nine; second, Carmine DiRoma, seven.
Flight E: First low gross, Jeff Heidtmann, 84; second, Daniel Cameron, 87; first high points, Loren Johnson, 11; second, Joe Light, 10*.
Flight F: First low gross, Galen Hoffman, 84; second, Nick Capobianco, 88; first high points, Ernie Wright, 13; second, Ed Stratton, 11.
*Ties broken by a match of cards.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.