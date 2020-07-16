RICHMOND — Donald Krikorian, Paul Krikorian, Ray Podgorski and James Porter combined to take first in the South Eastern New England Senior Golf Association event Monday at Beaver River Golf Club.
The foursome had a score of 61 in the Texas scramble event. A total of 28 foursome participated.
William Archer, Scott Beattie, John Dionne and Bill Ferguson were second with a 62.
Four groups finished with 63. The tie was broke according to USGA rules. Keith Greene, Bob Hauser, Rick Lawrence and Joe Souza placed third. Gus Andreopoulos, Charles Rainey, Stephen Reilly and Joe Wolcin placed fourth.
Fifth place wen to Vin Bartucca, Byron Brown, Anthony DiMaio and Tony Mattero.
Rob Charette, Mark Godbout, Everett Griffiths and Rick Stauffer placed sixth.
Paul Nunes, Harold Panciera, John Pucci, and George Taylor finished seventh with a 64.
Dave Champagne, John LaBoissiere, Dennis Lambert and Richard Little took eighth with a 64.
Tom Altieri, Richard Finelli, John Golden and Allen Holden finsihed ninth with a 65.
Tenth place went to Joe Abbott, Don Cimini, Jim Friday and Ben Ingegneri with a 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.