NORWICH — Rob Charrette and Scott Beattie both shot a 79 in Flight A in the South Eastern New England Senior Golf Association event on Aug. 31 at Norwich Country Club.
Charrette was awarded first place after a match of cards. All ties are broken that way. Joe Souza was first in points with seven and Steve Putnam had two.
In Flight B, Mike Cady had the top gross score with an 86, followed by Rick Lawrence with an 87. Vincent Bartucca had seven points and Jay Sperry three.
Mark Godbout and Dave Champagne both shot 84 in Flight C. Godbout won on the tiebreaker. Keith Greene was first in points with 10 and Ron Reed had nine.
Don Prest topped Flight D with a 90 and Bob Zuffelato was next with a 91. Walt Doblecki and eight points and Stephen Reilly seven.
Rich Little shot a 90 to top Flight E and Jim Friday finished with a 92. David Calabrese tallied 11 points and Peter Heller five.
In Flight F, Ron Laliberte shot a 93 and Steve McCallister had a 94. Joseph Anderson finished with eight points and John Paride seven.
— Keith Kimberlin
