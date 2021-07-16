EAST LYME — Two youth sailors from Stonington's New England Sailing and Science finished first in their divisions at the Larry White Junior Olympic Regatta on Thursday.
Kate Van Bergel finished first in the Opti RWB fleet and Ike Schultz was first in the C420 fleet.
The event, hosted by the Niantic Bay Yacht Cub, is one of several held throughout the county as part of US Sailing's Junior Olympic Sailing Festival, according to a press release from the club.
White was a contribution to junior sailing and started the sailing team at East Lyme High.
— Keith Kimberlin
