STONINGTON — Mark Zagol of Stonington was recently inducted into the Old Dominion University Sports Hall of Fame.
Zagol was a two-time Intercollegiate Yacht Racing Association All-American and helped the Monarchs win the national championship in both the team race and co-ed events in 1998. In 2014, Zagol won the North American SOS sailing championships.
The induction ceremony took place Oct. 16 in Norfolk, Va.
Zagol works at New England Science & Sailing Foundation in Stonington. Zagol and his wife, Heather Pescatello, are the only husband and wife inducted into the ODU Sports Hall of Fame.
Pescatello was a three-time All-American sailor at ODU. Pescatello and Zagol sailed together at the school.
Pescatello, a Stonington High graduate, is a teacher in the Stonington school system.
— Keith Kimberlin
