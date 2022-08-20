STONINGTON — Westerly's Matthew Walker was the top overall finisher and Ashley O'Connell was the first female to cross the line in the Stonington Cross Country 5K Fun Run on Wednesday.
Walker, 22, finished in a time 18:27.0 on the 3.1-mile course, which began and ended at Stonington High School. O'Connell, 29, clocked in at 22:54.5, which was 12th overall.
Other top local men's finishers were Jeff Walker of Westerly (second overall, 19:31.6), Jonathan Eckel Jr. of Westerly (third, 19:46.1), Nick Alge of Hopkinton (fifth, 20:14.2), Matt Sweeney of Westerly (eighth, 21:00.8) and Steven deCastro of Pawcatuck (ninth, 21:27.8).
Top local women included Quinn Vanderstreet of Pawcatuck (17th overall, 24:10.4), Molly Musselman of Pawcatuck (18h, 24:10.8), Sophie Zichichi of North Stonington (24th, 25:04.5), Payton Linicus of Pawctuck (26th, 25:22.0) and Heather Alge of Hopkinton (30th, 26:43.6).
There were 46 finishers in the 5K.
In the children's ½-mile race, Westerly's Tanner Mason was the winner in 3:17. North Stonington's Ellie Emert was second in the girls division, in 3:53.
The event was co-sponsored by Stonington Recreation and the Westerly Track and Athletic Club.
The WTAC will host its final free summer event, the annual Stavros Beach Run, on Sept. 14.
— Ken Sorensen
